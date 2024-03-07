Is Sylvamo (SLVM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sylvamo Corporation is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sylvamo Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLVM's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SLVM has returned about 23.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -3.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Sylvamo Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.3%.

Over the past three months, Sappi Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sylvamo Corporation is a member of the Paper and Related Products industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, so SLVM is performing better in this area. Sappi Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Sylvamo Corporation and Sappi Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

