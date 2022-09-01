Is Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIOVF's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BIOVF has gained about 10.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 20.3% on average. As we can see, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.7%.

The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.8% so far this year, so BIOVF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #138. The industry has moved -27.8% year to date.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





