Is Swedish Match (SWMAY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR (SWMAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWMAY's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SWMAY has gained about 24.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -40.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Target Hospitality (TH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 256.2%.

In Target Hospitality's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.