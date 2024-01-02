Is SWCAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Bond funds, you might want to consider passing on by Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund (SWCAX) as a possibility. SWCAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Schwab Funds is based in San Francisco, CA, and is the manager of SWCAX. Since Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund made its debut in February of 1992, SWCAX has garnered more than $399.86 million in assets. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.26%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -1.24%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of SWCAX over the past three years is 5.44% compared to the category average of 4.95%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 4.97% compared to the category average of 4.84%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.73, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, SWCAX has a negative alpha of -0.75, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SWCAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.38% compared to the category average of 0.52%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, SWCAX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $0 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund ( SWCAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund ( SWCAX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Mutual Fund Bond, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information.

