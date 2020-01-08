Is SWCAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Looking for a Muni - Bonds fund? You may want to consider Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund (SWCAX) as a possible option. SWCAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Zacks categorizes SWCAX as Muni - Bonds, which is a segment packed with options. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states or local municipalities. These are generally used to finance construction of infrastructure, pay for schools, or other government functions. Some are backed by taxes (revenue bonds), while others are " general obligation " and may not be backed by a defined source. Investors usually appreciate the tax benefits that come with many municipal bonds, which are especially impressive for those in high tax brackets.

History of Fund/Manager

SWCAX finds itself in the Schwab Funds family, based out of San Francisco, CA. Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund made its debut in February of 1992, and since then, SWCAX has accumulated about $488 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Kenneth M. Salinger, has been in charge of the fund since March of 2008.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.72%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.1%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of -2.02%, the standard deviation of SWCAX over the past three years is 2.14%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 2.85% compared to the category average of -3.21%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Bond Duration

Modified duration is a measure of a given bond's interest rate sensitivity, and is a metric that's a good way to judge how fixed income securities will respond in a shifting rate environment.

If you believe interest rates will rise, this is an important factor to look at. SWCAX has a modified duration of 5.57, which suggests that the fund will decline 5.57% for every hundred-basis-point increase in interest rates.

Income

Since income is, of course, a big reason for purchasing a fixed income security, it is always important to consider the fund's average coupon. Average coupon is a look at the average payout by the fund in a given year. For example, this fund's average coupon of 4.57% means that a $10,000 investment should result in a yearly payout of $457.

If you are looking for a strong level of current income, a higher coupon is a good choice, though it could pose a reinvestment risk; these risks can occur if rates are lower in the future when compared to the initial purchase date of the bond.

Investors also need to consider risk relative to broad benchmarks, as income is only one part of the bond picture. This fund has a beta of 0.6, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, SWCAX has a negative alpha of -0.65, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SWCAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared to the category average of 2.15%. So, SWCAX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund ( SWCAX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund ( SWCAX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

