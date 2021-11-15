Is S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is S&W Seed's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 S&W Seed had US$51.3m of debt, an increase on US$44.5m, over one year. However, it also had US$1.89m in cash, and so its net debt is US$49.4m.

How Healthy Is S&W Seed's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:SANW Debt to Equity History November 15th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that S&W Seed had liabilities of US$74.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.74m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.89m as well as receivables valued at US$22.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$59.4m.

S&W Seed has a market capitalization of US$135.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine S&W Seed's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year S&W Seed wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 5.6%, to US$86m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, S&W Seed had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$22m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$18m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for S&W Seed (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

