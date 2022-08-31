Is S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is S&W Seed's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 S&W Seed had debt of US$49.2m, up from US$46.1m in one year. However, it also had US$3.14m in cash, and so its net debt is US$46.0m. NasdaqCM:SANW Debt to Equity History August 31st 2022

A Look At S&W Seed's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that S&W Seed had liabilities of US$59.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$32.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.14m and US$23.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$64.9m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$51.9m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine S&W Seed's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, S&W Seed made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$74m, which is a fall of 15%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While S&W Seed's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$26m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$24m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with S&W Seed (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

