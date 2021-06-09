Is SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Popular Amongst Institutions?

A look at the shareholders of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

SVF Investment 3 is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$410m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SVF Investment 3.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SVF Investment 3?

NasdaqCM:SVFC Ownership Breakdown June 9th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SVF Investment 3 does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SVF Investment 3's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:SVFC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

SVF Investment 3 is not owned by hedge funds. SoftBank Group Corp., Asset Management Arm is currently the company's largest shareholder with 4.9% of shares outstanding. With 4.4% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Saba Capital Management, L.P. and Arena Capital Advisors, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of SVF Investment 3

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of SVF Investment Corp. 3. It appears that the board holds about US$1.1m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$410m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 59% of SVF Investment 3. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with SVF Investment 3 , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

