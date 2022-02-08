Is Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sutro Biopharma's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sutro Biopharma had US$25.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$229.7m in cash, leading to a US$204.7m net cash position.

NasdaqGM:STRO Debt to Equity History February 8th 2022

How Strong Is Sutro Biopharma's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sutro Biopharma had liabilities of US$35.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$52.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$229.7m as well as receivables valued at US$12.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$154.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Sutro Biopharma's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Sutro Biopharma boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sutro Biopharma's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Sutro Biopharma reported revenue of US$60m, which is a gain of 30%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Sutro Biopharma?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Sutro Biopharma lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$93m and booked a US$127m accounting loss. But at least it has US$204.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Sutro Biopharma may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Sutro Biopharma is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

