Is Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Surgery Partners's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Surgery Partners had US$2.63b in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$378.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.25b.

How Healthy Is Surgery Partners' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Surgery Partners had liabilities of US$542.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.39b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$378.9m in cash and US$412.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.14b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$3.48b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Surgery Partners shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.3), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.4 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Looking on the bright side, Surgery Partners boosted its EBIT by a silky 55% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Surgery Partners's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Surgery Partners recorded free cash flow of 44% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Surgery Partners's interest cover and net debt to EBITDA definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like Surgery Partners commonly do use debt without problems. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Surgery Partners's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Surgery Partners you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

