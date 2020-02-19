Is Surface Oncology (SURF) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Surface Oncology (SURF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Surface Oncology is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SURF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SURF's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SURF has returned 64.89% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.18%. As we can see, Surface Oncology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SURF belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 85 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.94% this year, meaning that SURF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SURF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

