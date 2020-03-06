Is Surface Oncology (SURF) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Surface Oncology (SURF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Surface Oncology is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 899 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SURF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SURF's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SURF has returned 65.43% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.32%. This means that Surface Oncology is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SURF is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 85 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.94% so far this year, meaning that SURF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to SURF as it looks to continue its solid performance.

