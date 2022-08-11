Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Supernus Pharmaceuticals Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Supernus Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$400.4m, up from US$370.4m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$360.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$39.6m.

NasdaqGM:SUPN Debt to Equity History August 11th 2022

A Look At Supernus Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Supernus Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$735.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$118.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$360.8m as well as receivables valued at US$158.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$334.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are worth a total of US$1.69b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt sitting at just 0.28 times EBITDA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And it boasts interest cover of 7.4 times, which is more than adequate. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Supernus Pharmaceuticals if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 45% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Supernus Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Supernus Pharmaceuticals actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Supernus Pharmaceuticals's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. There's no doubt that its ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow is pretty flash. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Supernus Pharmaceuticals is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Supernus Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

