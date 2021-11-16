Is SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SuperCom's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 SuperCom had US$30.5m of debt, an increase on US$22.2m, over one year. However, it does have US$5.25m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$25.3m.

A Look At SuperCom's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:SPCB Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, SuperCom had liabilities of US$7.48m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$30.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.25m as well as receivables valued at US$15.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$16.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$15.9m, we think shareholders really should watch SuperCom's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SuperCom can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year SuperCom's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months SuperCom produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$4.4m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$8.5m. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SuperCom that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

