Is Super League Gaming (SLGG) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Super League Gaming (SLGG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SLGG and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Super League Gaming is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SLGG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGG's full-year earnings has moved 16.15% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SLGG has moved about 4.24% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 12.80%. As we can see, Super League Gaming is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SLGG belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 27.82% so far this year, meaning that SLGG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SLGG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

