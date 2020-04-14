Is Super League Gaming (SLGG) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Super League Gaming (SLGG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Super League Gaming is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SLGG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGG's full-year earnings has moved 58.97% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SLGG has returned about 26.27% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 24.50%. This means that Super League Gaming is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SLGG belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 38.73% so far this year, so SLGG is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SLGG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

