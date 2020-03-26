Is Super League Gaming (SLGG) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Super League Gaming (SLGG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Super League Gaming is one of 240 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SLGG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGG's full-year earnings has moved 58.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SLGG has returned about 5.93% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -28.81% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Super League Gaming is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SLGG belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 38.94% so far this year, meaning that SLGG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track SLGG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

