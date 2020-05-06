Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Super League Gaming, Inc. is one of 241 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SLGG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGG's full-year earnings has moved 58.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SLGG has moved about 17.37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -20.37% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Super League Gaming, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SLGG belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 34.11% so far this year, meaning that SLGG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SLGG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.