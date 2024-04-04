Is Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGHC's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SGHC has gained about 3.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.4%. As we can see, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.1%.

In SharkNinja, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Super Group (SGHC) Limited belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5% so far this year, so SGHC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, SharkNinja, Inc. belongs to the Furniture industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved +4.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Super Group (SGHC) Limited and SharkNinja, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

