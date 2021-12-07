Is Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Sunrun Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Sunrun had debt of US$6.23b, up from US$2.63b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$717.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$5.51b.

How Strong Is Sunrun's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:RUN Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sunrun had liabilities of US$1.28b due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.27b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$717.6m as well as receivables valued at US$177.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$7.66b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$8.35b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sunrun's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Sunrun wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 77%, to US$1.5b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Sunrun's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$664m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$2.2b of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Sunrun (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

