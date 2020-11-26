Is SunPower (SPWR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of SunPower (SPWR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

SunPower is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SPWR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR's full-year earnings has moved 58.74% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SPWR has gained about 199.36% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 26.85%. This means that SunPower is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SPWR is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 187.20% this year, meaning that SPWR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SPWR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

