Is SunPower (SPWR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of SunPower (SPWR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SPWR and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

SunPower is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SPWR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR's full-year earnings has moved 58.74% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SPWR has moved about 112.44% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 42.73%. This means that SunPower is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SPWR belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 121.01% this year, meaning that SPWR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SPWR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.