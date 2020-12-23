Is SunOpta (STKL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of SunOpta (STKL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SunOpta is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 71.43% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, STKL has returned 318.80% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.88%. As we can see, SunOpta is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, STKL belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.97% so far this year, so STKL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

STKL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

