Is SunOpta (STKL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of SunOpta (STKL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

SunOpta is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 175 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 71.43% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that STKL has returned about 268.40% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -0.15%. This means that SunOpta is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, STKL belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.93% so far this year, so STKL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track STKL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

