Is SunOpta (STKL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of SunOpta (STKL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

SunOpta is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 53.33% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, STKL has returned 182% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 3.83%. As we can see, SunOpta is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, STKL is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.19% so far this year, so STKL is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on STKL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

