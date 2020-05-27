Is SunOpta (STKL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is SunOpta (STKL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SunOpta is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 46.43% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, STKL has returned 66.80% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -14.84%. This shows that SunOpta is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, STKL belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.34% so far this year, so STKL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

STKL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.