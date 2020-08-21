Is SunOpta (STKL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SunOpta (STKL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STKL and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

SunOpta is one of 173 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 53.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, STKL has gained about 183.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 5.59% on average. This means that SunOpta is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, STKL belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.03% so far this year, so STKL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on STKL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

