Is SunOpta (STKL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is SunOpta (STKL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SunOpta is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 40% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, STKL has moved about 78% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 13.38%. This means that SunOpta is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, STKL belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.91% so far this year, so STKL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on STKL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.