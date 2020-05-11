Is SunOpta (STKL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of SunOpta (STKL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STKL and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

SunOpta is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 46.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, STKL has moved about 30% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -14.80%. This means that SunOpta is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, STKL is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.15% so far this year, so STKL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on STKL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

