Is SunOpta (STKL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SunOpta (STKL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STKL and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

SunOpta is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 46.43% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, STKL has returned 2.40% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 16.58%. This means that SunOpta is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, STKL belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.80% so far this year, so STKL is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on STKL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

