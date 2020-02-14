Is Sunoco (SUN) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Sunoco (SUN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Sunoco is one of 295 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN's full-year earnings has moved 4.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SUN has moved about 1.05% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -8.20%. This shows that Sunoco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, SUN is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.41% this year, meaning that SUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SUN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

