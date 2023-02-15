Is Sunoco (SUN) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sunoco LP (SUN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sunoco LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SUN has gained about 9.2% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 3.9%. As we can see, Sunoco LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.7%.

For Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sunoco LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, meaning that SUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved +5.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Sunoco LP and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.