Is Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Sunnova Energy International's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Sunnova Energy International had debt of US$3.06b, up from US$1.93b in one year. On the flip side, it has US$408.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.65b.

How Healthy Is Sunnova Energy International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NOVA Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sunnova Energy International had liabilities of US$263.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.31b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$408.2m as well as receivables valued at US$102.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.06b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$3.69b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sunnova Energy International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Sunnova Energy International reported revenue of US$215m, which is a gain of 37%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Sunnova Energy International's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$54m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$659m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sunnova Energy International (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

