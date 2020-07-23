Is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SNSS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is one of 903 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SNSS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNSS's full-year earnings has moved 34.12% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SNSS has returned about 9.27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.22% on average. This means that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SNSS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.41% so far this year, so SNSS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SNSS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.