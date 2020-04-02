Is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 896 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNSS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNSS's full-year earnings has moved 20.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SNSS has returned about 26.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.02% on average. As we can see, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SNSS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.09% so far this year, so SNSS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on SNSS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.