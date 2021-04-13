Is Sundial Growers (SNDL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sundial Growers (SNDL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sundial Growers is one of 1022 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SNDL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNDL's full-year earnings has moved 400% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SNDL has moved about 111.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.94% on average. As we can see, Sundial Growers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SNDL belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 205 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.60% so far this year, so SNDL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SNDL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.