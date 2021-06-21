Is Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Suncor Energy (SU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SU and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Suncor Energy is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 122.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SU has gained about 39.39% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 24.13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Suncor Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.86% this year, meaning that SU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

