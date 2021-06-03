Is Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Suncor Energy (SU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Suncor Energy is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 544% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SU has moved about 49.64% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 30.05% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Suncor Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SU is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.69% so far this year, so SU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

