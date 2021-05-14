Is Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Suncor Energy (SU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Suncor Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 213.46% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SU has moved about 34.86% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 21.62% on average. As we can see, Suncor Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.76% so far this year, so SU is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

