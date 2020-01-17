Is Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Suncor Energy (SU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SU and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Suncor Energy is one of 296 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 3.70% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SU has gained about 3.63% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -0.19%. This shows that Suncor Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.41% so far this year, so SU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

