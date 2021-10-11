Is Suncor Energy (SU) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Suncor Energy (SU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Suncor Energy is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SU has gained about 37.66% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 36.05%. This means that Suncor Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 36.53% so far this year, so SU is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

