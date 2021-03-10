Is Suncor Energy (SU) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Suncor Energy (SU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Suncor Energy is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 3,122.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SU has moved about 30.27% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 20.83%. This means that Suncor Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.69% this year, meaning that SU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to SU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

