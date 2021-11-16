Is Suncor Energy (SU) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Suncor Energy (SU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SU and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Suncor Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SU has moved about 54.53% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 37.90% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Suncor Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 52.63% so far this year, so SU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

