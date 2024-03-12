Is SunCoke Energy (SXC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. SunCoke Energy (SXC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SunCoke Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SunCoke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SXC's full-year earnings has moved 75.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SXC has gained about 4.3% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 3.1%. As we can see, SunCoke Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP). The stock has returned 5.7% year-to-date.

In Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, SunCoke Energy is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, so SXC is performing better in this area.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on SunCoke Energy and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

