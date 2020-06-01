Is Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Summit Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SMMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMMT's full-year earnings has moved 37.10% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SMMT has moved about 152.50% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.80%. This means that Summit Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SMMT belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.17% this year, meaning that SMMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to SMMT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

