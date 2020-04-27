Is Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Summit Therapeutics is one of 894 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SMMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMMT's full-year earnings has moved 3.76% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SMMT has gained about 130% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.74% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Summit Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SMMT belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.04% so far this year, meaning that SMMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SMMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.