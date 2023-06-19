Is STYAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Bond funds, consider Wells Fargo Core Plus Bond A (STYAX) as a possibility. STYAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

STYAX is a part of the Allspring family of funds, a company based out of San Francisco, CA. Since Wells Fargo Core Plus Bond A made its debut in July of 1998, STYAX has garnered more than $283.27 million in assets. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.62%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of -2%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of STYAX over the past three years is 6.56% compared to the category average of 15.13%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 5.93% compared to the category average of 13.26%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.89, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, STYAX has a positive alpha of 0.84, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, STYAX has 57.99% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 29.11% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of AA, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, STYAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared to the category average of 0.77%. So, STYAX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Wells Fargo Core Plus Bond A ( STYAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and higher fees, Wells Fargo Core Plus Bond A ( STYAX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Mutual Fund Bond area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into STYAX too for additional information. Want to learn even more? We have a full suite of tools on stocks that you can use to find the best choices for your portfolio too, no matter what kind of investor you are.

