Is Stryker (SYK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Stryker (SYK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Stryker is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SYK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYK's full-year earnings has moved 0.85% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SYK has returned about 6.84% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.22%. As we can see, Stryker is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SYK is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 85 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.03% so far this year, so SYK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on SYK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

