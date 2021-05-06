Is Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Strongbridge Biopharma's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Strongbridge Biopharma had US$17.1m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$87.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$70.4m.

A Look At Strongbridge Biopharma's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SBBP Debt to Equity History May 6th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Strongbridge Biopharma had liabilities of US$21.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$34.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$87.5m as well as receivables valued at US$2.80m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$34.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Strongbridge Biopharma has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Strongbridge Biopharma has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Strongbridge Biopharma's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Strongbridge Biopharma reported revenue of US$31m, which is a gain of 41%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Strongbridge Biopharma?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Strongbridge Biopharma lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$38m and booked a US$45m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$70.4m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Strongbridge Biopharma's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Strongbridge Biopharma that you should be aware of before investing here.

