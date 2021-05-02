Is Stride (NYSE:LRN) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Stride's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Stride had US$295.4m of debt, an increase on US$100.0m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$329.0m in cash, so it actually has US$33.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Stride's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LRN Debt to Equity History May 2nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Stride had liabilities of US$254.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$492.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$329.0m in cash and US$422.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Stride's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.15b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Stride boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Stride grew its EBIT by 228% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Stride's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Stride may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Stride generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 80% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Stride has US$33.6m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$44m, being 80% of its EBIT. So we don't think Stride's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Stride that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

